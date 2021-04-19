NASA chooses SpaceX for its next mission to the Moon

NASA selected Elon Musk’s company to take astronauts to the Moon, on a mission that had not been planned since 1972. (Photo: NASA)

NASA chose SpaceX, Elon Musk’s company, to transport four astronauts to the surface of the Moon.

The last time humans were on the Moon was in 1972, during the Apollo program.

Now, the US space agency wants to go back and establish a sustainable presence, with a lunar space station, to test new technologies that prepare the path for a manned mission to Mars.

NASA has selected Starship to land the first astronauts on the lunar surface since the Apollo program! We are humbled to help @NASAArtemis usher in a new era of human space exploration → https://t.co/Qcuop33Ryz pic.twitter.com/GN9Tcfqlfp – SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 16, 2021

Elon Musk’s Company Path: Elon Musk’s SpaceX has a green light to go into space

NASA chooses SpaceX with millionaire contract

Last year, SpaceX became the first private company to successfully send a crew to the International Space Station, reestablishing the American ability to accomplish the feat for the first time since the shuttle program ended.

Falcon 9 and Dragon are vertical on Launch Complex 39A. This will be the first human spaceflight mission to fly astronauts on a flight-proven Falcon 9 and Dragon https://t.co/bJFjLCzWdK pic.twitter.com/brhNujSIY4 – SpaceX (@SpaceX) April 17, 2021

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Company landed a $ 2.9 billion contract, proposed his reusable Starship spacecraft for landing on the Moon.

This spacecraft was designed to carry large crews and cargo for deep space travel, and to land upright both on Earth and other planets.

Prototypes of the ship are being tested at the company’s facilities, although all four versions that have so far attempted test flights have exploded.

Artemis Program

As part of the Artemis program to return humans to the Moon, NASA wants to use its Space Launch System to transport four astronauts aboard an Orion crew capsule, which will later dock with a lunar space station called the Gateway.

The idea is for Gateway to be an intermediate station, but for the initial mission, Orion could dock directly to Starshipsaid Watson-Morgan, a NASA official.

The Starship will wait to receive two crew members for the final leg of the journey to the surface of the Moon.

The astronauts they would spend a week on the moon before boarding the Starship to return to lunar orbit, and then boarding Orion back to Earth.

We’re going to the Moon 🌙 # Artemis I will be our first integrated flight test of the @NASA_SLS rocket, the @NASA_Orion spacecraft, and the @NASAGroundSys at @NASAKennedy. Learn more about what’s to come: https://t.co/QLM592XIro pic.twitter.com/nEjiMVXzx2 – NASA’s Artemis Program (@NASAArtemis) April 7, 2021

SpaceX has plans to combine the spaceship Starship with his own super heavy lift rocket, to make a combined craft that will stand 120 meters high and be the most powerful launch vehicle ever deployed.

In 2019, then-US Vice President Mike Pence challenged NASA to land the first woman on the moon by 2024, but that term is likely to be relaxed under the presidency of Joe Biden.

A stated goal of the current government is to place the first person of color on the Moon under the Artemis program.

What is SpaceX?

SpaceX is a company of billionaire Elon Musk, also President of Tesla Inc., one of the richest people in the world thanks to his 22% stake in Tesla, the world’s most valuable carmaker, with a market capitalization of $ 702 billion.

Musk has created a one-man tech conglomerate, creating or controlling companies that deal with spaceflight, electric cars, neural implants and underground tunnel drilling.

SpaceX beat Blue Origin, from Jeff bezos, Amazon CEO and Defense Contractor Dynetics, to be the sole vendor of the system, a surprising milestone in the practices of NASA, which typically chooses multiple companies in the event of a failure.

Industry analysts said the decision underscores that the company, founded by Musk in 2002 with the goal of colonizing Mars, is NASA’s most trusted partner in the private sector.

(With information from Reuters and AFP)