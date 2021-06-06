NASA chief orders investigation of UFO phenomena



The Navy confirmed that one of its elements recorded the video of an unidentified object.

Photo: United States Navy / CBP

Bill Nelson, The new head of NASA, is preparing a strategy to further study unidentified flying objects, known as UFOs or UFO in English.

In this way, that agency joins the strategy of the Department of Defense, which established a Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force or UAP (UAPTF), approved on August 4, 2020 by the undersecretary of defense, David Norquist.

Nelson told CNN Business that it is unclear to anyone, even NASA experts, what high-speed flying objects are captured by various cameras, including military personnel.

Regarding the existence of extraterrestrial life on Earth, Nelson said that he “would know”, but so far he has no evidence that this is the case.

The official, however, followed the line of speech of Luis Elizondo, who headed the Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a secret Pentagon project, which pointed out that the strange spacecraft that have been captured could be aliens, but also high-tech equipment from foreign governments.

“We do not know if it is extraterrestrial. We do not know if it is an enemy. We don’t know if it’s an optical phenomenon, ”Nelson said. “We do not believe [que sea un fenómeno óptico] due to the characteristics described by the pilots of the Navy reactors… And the conclusion is that we want to know ”.

NASA press secretary, Jackie McGuinness, told CNN that Nelson directed investigators to move forward in exploring any lines of questioning about these phenomena.

“There really isn’t a lot of data and … scientists should be free to follow these leads, and they shouldn’t be stigmatized,” McGuinness said. “This is a really interesting phenomenon and Americans are clearly interested in it. [así que] if scientists want to do research, they should do it ”.

In April, the Pentagon confirmed the video of an unidentified flying object was real, recorded by a Navy pilot.

The UFO phenomenon or UAP, as they are now known in the US Government, has been generating greater debate in the political sphere, including Congress, from where a report on unidentified ships was ordered, which will be published this month.