NASA captures a natural radio signal from Venus

The Parker solar probe recently revealed that Venus is capable of emitting natural radio signals, due to a layer of gas that surrounds it.

For the first time in 30 years, NASA recorded a wave of natural radius in the atmosphere of Venus. The Parker Solar Probe, designed to better understand the phenomena that occur inside our closest stars, confirmed that the upper part of the planet undergoes strange changes throughout its solar cycle.

Earth and Venus: two diametrically different twins

It could be that the evidence just compiled by the Parker solar probe have the key to decipher why Venus and Earth are planets so different from each other. Although they originated from similar processes, their paths diverged diametrically after they were born.

Extensive literature describes both planets as twins: both rocky, from similar dimensions Y geochemical structures similar. However, unlike Earth, Venus does not have a magnetic field. This causes the temperatures on its surface to be so high that can melt solid lead.

This condition has hampered a closer study of the second planet in the Solar System for years. According to an official NASA statement, at most, “spacecraft have only survived a couple of hours there“. Therefore, the analyzes on how inhospitable it is and what would the living conditions there they have become notably difficult.

A natural venusian song

The fact that the Parker probe has collected a natural radio signal from Venus represents a significant achievement in human astronomical exploration. In the official video released by NASA, the waves produced by the recorded signals.

Glyn Collinson, an expert at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, was enthusiastic about the recent publication of his discovery in the journal Geophysical Research Letters. “I was so excited to have new data from Venus,” said the scientist.

Like our planet, Venus is surrounded by a electrically charged gas layer at the upper edge, known as the ionosphere. It is from this space that radio signals are emitted naturally, which can be detected by instruments like the ones Collinson and his team used in the investigation.

Thanks to the Parker solar probe, scientists realized that Venus’s gas layer had become thinner. This phenomenon sheds new light on how the planet interacts with the Sun at a geological and environmental level. It could be that, based on the recent record, we can finally discover how the planet became a completely toxic and uninhabitable place for human life.

