NASA broadcasts the Perseverance landing in Spanish

“Join us this Thursday, February 18, to experience the culmination of an epic journey: the landing of our rover. Perseverance In mars. #Together we persevere”.

This is how NASA encourages to follow the first broadcast it makes in Spanish of a robotic landing on another planet. The show will provide viewers with a detailed analysis of this mission to the red planet and will highlight the role that Hispanic professionals from the US space agency have played in it.

NASA’s “Together we persevere” program in Spanish will begin at 8:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), and the high point, the Perseverance rover landing on Mars, is scheduled for 9:55 p.m.

The connection will start at 8:30 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) on the agency’s website and on its social media accounts in Spanish: Twitter, Facebook and YouTube. The rover’s landing on the red planet is scheduled for 21:55 h.

“Together we persevere” will be presented by the engineer from Perseverance Diana Trujillo. A pre-recorded section will include interviews with Hispanic NASA scientists, engineers and astronauts. There will also be a children’s segment in collaboration with Sesame, the Latin American version of Sesame Street in the US or Sesame Street in Spain.

Students and prominent Hispanic figures from the worlds of entertainment, journalism and politics will also send messages of support. Trujillo will offer live English to Spanish translation and commentary during the entry, descent and landing phase of Perseverance: sus’seven minutes of terror‘ In mars.

Launched on July 30, 2020, the Perseverance rover will look for signs of life microbial past, it will collect samples in Martian soil for future shipment to Earth, characterize the geology and climate of Mars, and pave the way for future human exploration beyond the Moon. It also carries a technology experiment, the Ingenuity helicopter, which will attempt the first powered, controlled flight on another planet.

The Spanish Maria Jose Viñas, journalist who leads NASA’s communication in Spanish, encourages people to follow this new landing in a language spoken by almost 500 million people around the world, in addition to thanking the support that the initiative has received, including that of singer Juanes .

This was amazing! Thanks to the fabulous @Juanes team for making it happen. Thank you for helping us share the #JuntosPerseveramos message! https://t.co/3PmsKDQ0Pc – María José Viñas (@mjvinas) February 12, 2021

The NASA signal and the evolution of the landing can be followed live through channels of a multitude of media and research centers that have participated in the mission, including the Astrobiology Center (CAB, joint center of the CSIC and the National Institute of Aerospace Technology, INTA), where a scientific instrument for the rover has been developed: MEDA (Mars environmental dynamics analyzer). One of the YouTube channels on which the broadcast can be followed will be that of the CAB.

For its part, on the website and YouTube channel of the Center of Contemporary Culture of Barcelona (CCCB) There will also be live coverage of Perseverance’s arrival on the red planet with the help of experts, watching live reactions from NASA control room technicians and speaking with researchers who have participated in the mission.

Astrophysicists Guillem Anglada from the Institut d’Estudis Espacials de Catalunya (IEEC) and Mariona Badenas, from Planetary Science at MIT (USA) will participate in the program, together with professors from the Polytechnic University of Catalonia (UPC) Ignasi Casanova, with NASA and ESA experience, and Miquel Sureda, also a space engineer from IEEC and disseminator who will lead the event.

The connections with experts involved in the mission will be with Adriana Ocampo, Colombian planetary geologist and director of the NASA science program, Juan Ángel Vaquerizo, astrophysicist and scientific disseminator at INTA, and Jorge Pla, CAB researcher who has participated in the construction by MEDA.

This CCCB broadcast, called “Next stop: Mars”, is part of the activities it has organized within the framework of the “Mars. The Red Mirror ”, which will be inaugurated on February 25 to highlight the link between humans and the red planet.

Source: NASA in Spanish / CCCB

