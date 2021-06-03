NASA announces two new missions to explore Venus starting in 2026

The missions, Davinci and Veritas, will cost $ 500 million each

NASA has announced that it will send two new missions to Venus starting in 2026 to examine its atmosphere and geological features.

The missions, Davinci and Veritas will cost $ 500 million each to get to the planet, where NASA has not been in the last 30 years. The last probe to visit the planet was Magellan in 1990.

“These two sister missions aim to understand how Venus became a hellish world, capable of melting lead on the surface,” explained Bill Nelson. Venus is the hottest planet in the solar system with a temperature of 500 ° C, capable of melting lead.

The mission Davinci will measure the planet’s atmosphere for information on how it formed and evolved. In addition, it will look for clues to know if Venus ever had an oceans.

The second mission, Veritas, will map the surface of the planet to understand its geological history and investigate how the Earth developed so differently and will try to find out if there are still earthquakes.