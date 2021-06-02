NASA announces two new exploration missions for 2026

If the last few years have been the Mars years, the next few will be (at least in part) Venus. NASA has announced not one but two exploration missions to the neighboring planet. Although it has hellish weather conditions, chances are there is life in its atmosphere. And it is what they are going to look for.

For the first time in more than three decades NASA will return to Venus. This has been announced by Bill Nelson, the highest representative of NASA, in the last hours. Will do it thanks to two new planetary missions estimated for 2026. DAVINCI + and VERITAS are the names they receive.

Venus, in a sense, is the planet most similar to Earth. A similar mass, a similar composition and a similar size makes us think that it is a place that can host life. However, its atmosphere is another story. The temperature within the dense atmosphere of Venus makes it a hellish place with over 400 degrees Celsius.

After numerous missions by the United States and the Soviet Union in previous decades, Venus ended up a bit forgotten, finding nothing particularly relevant. Now it’s time to go backEspecially after new clues that it might harbor life. The clues? Evidence that the temperature in the atmosphere of Venus could be moderate as on Earth.

The objectives of DAVINCI + and VERITAS

As we have indicated, there are two missions that will be sent to Venus within the next few years. Each of them has a different objective on Venus and a different place of exploration. This is what is expected of both missions exploration of Venus:

DAVINCI +: It is the mission that will measure the composition of the atmosphere of Venus. To do this, the mission will descend in a capsule in the atmosphere of Venus to collect precise measurements of the noble gases and the elements that make up the atmosphere. It will also photograph the geological composition of the planet in high resolution.

VERITAS: VERITAS will not descend to the surface of Venus, instead it will stay in the orbit of the planet to photograph and 3D map its entire surface. It will allow us to have a geological study of the planet to know its volcanism and topography.

At the moment we will have to wait for 2026 for missions to be launched, if everything goes according to plan. Months later we are likely to receive some of the most interesting data on the neighboring planet, as well as high-resolution photographs of the inferno of the Solar System.

