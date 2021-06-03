NASA announces that it will return to Venus in 2026

DAVINCI + (Deep Atmosphere Venus Investigation of Noble gases, Chemistry and Imaging) will consist of a sphere of descent of approximately one meter in diameter that will immerse itself in the planet’s atmosphere and there, it will analyze the composition of the air using an ultraviolet spectrometer, to investigate whether the planet once had an ocean. What’s more, will take high definition images of the surface, in particular its geological characteristics called tesserae that can be similar to continents. We could discover that Venus has plate tectonics …

VERITAS (Venus Emissivity, Radio Science, InSAR, Topography, and Spectroscopy) will map the surface of Venus to determine the geological history of the planet and understand why it developed so differently from Earth. In orbit around Venus with a synthetic aperture radar, this mission will map the surface elevations of almost the entire planet to create 3D reconstructions of the topography and confirm whether processes such as plate tectonics and volcanism are still active on Venus. . VERITAS will also map infrared emissions from the surface of Venus to determine its rock type, which is largely unknown., and will determine if active volcanoes are releasing water vapor into the atmosphere. It will also house the Deep Space Atomic Clock-2, a successor to a similar technology that launched into Earth orbit in June 2019.

“Our goals are deep. It is not just about understanding the evolution of planets and habitability in our own solar system, but about extending beyond these limits to exoplanets, an exciting and emerging research area for NASA, ”says Associate Administrator Thomas Zurbuchen science department.

Each of the missions is expected to launch in the 2028-2030 period.

Last year, scientists reported seeing signs in Venus’ atmosphere that hinted at the presence of a compound called phosphine, which could be associated with biological processes. Since then, questions have been raised about how strong the evidence for life really is on Venus and these two future missions could provide data to support claims of biological activity. They could also tip the balance towards non-biological processes like volcanism that can also produce phosphine.