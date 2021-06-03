NASA announces its return to Venus with two new missions: DAVINCI + and VERITAS

32 years after the last mission, NASA will return to Venus in order to reveal the mysteries of its dense atmosphere, including the possibility of extraterrestrial life.

After the support that the space agency received from the Biden administration at the end of May, with a budget plan that contemplates 24,800 million dollars (6% more than in the previous fiscal year), NASA announced this June 2 the implementation of march of two missions that have as objective increase understanding of formation and atmosphere of Venus, the hottest planet in the Solar System and the closest to Earth.

In today’s #StateOfNASA address, we announced two new @NASASolarSystem missions to study the planet Venus, which we haven’t visited in over 30 years! DAVINCI + will analyze Venus ‘atmosphere, and VERITAS will map Venus’ surface. pic.twitter.com/yC5Etbpgb8 – NASA (@NASA) June 2, 2021

DAVINCI + and VERITAS: NASA’s return to Venus

Eclipsed by the media attention generated by Mars so far this century, Venus has been a world relatively ignored by the space agency for the past three decades. Covered by a dense atmosphere that causes a perpetual greenhouse effect, This rocky world has been suspected of harboring extraterrestrial life since the last third of the last century.

Carl Sagan was the first to point to the clouds of Venus as one of the most promising sites in the Solar System in the search for extraterrestrial life. In ‘Life In the Clouds of Venus’, a study published in 1967, the author of ‘Cosmos’ (1980) speculated that from the biochemical composition of venusian clouds, it would be possible the existence of simple life forms floating on them.

Photo: Bill Ingalls / NASA via Getty Images

In September 2020, a controversial study determined the presence of phosphine, a biomarker gas that on Earth is caused by microorganisms that live in oxygen-free environments in the clouds of Venus.

And although a month later three independent studies were unable to detect the presence of the gas, the NASA’s new bet will be financed by 500 million dollars for each of the two missions presented, which will be launched in the period from 2028 to 2030:

The mission DAVINCI + (Investigation of Venus in the deep atmosphere of noble gases, chemistry and imaging) will take care of measure the composition of the atmosphere of Venus, with the intention of “understanding how it formed and evolved, as well as determining if the planet ever had an ocean.”

According to NASA, it is a sphere that will enter its atmosphere to measure the noble gases and other elements present in it, which cause it to be 90 times more dense than the terrestrial one and impenetrable to sight.

The second mission announced is VERITAS (Emissivity, Radioscience, InSAR, Topography and Spectroscopy of Venus), which will complement the atmospheric work of DAVINCI + by “assessing the geological history of the planet and understanding why it developed so differently from Earth.”

Photo: Getty Images

VERITAS will try to follow Magellan’s work from 3D reconstructions of the planet’s topography, to provide a definitive answer on volcanism and hypothetical plate tectonics on Venus.

The first probe that reached the second planet with respect to the Sun and transmitted data from its orbit was Mariner 2, when it flew over Venus in December 1962; while the last mission of the agency that explored this world was Magellan, from 1990 to 1994.

Now read:

NASA captures a natural radio signal from Venus

NASA to launch 128 squid and 5,000 tardigrades into space next week