NASA and SpaceX’s second manned mission to the International Space Station takes off

NASA and the SpaceX company have successfully launched this Friday from Cape Canaveral, Florida (USA), the second manned commercial mission (Crew-2) to the International Space Station (ISS) with four astronauts from the United States, France and Japan who will relieve the first, sent last November.

The new crew members are Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur from NASA, Frenchman Thomas Pesquet from the European Space Agency (ESA) and Akihiko Hoshide from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA). It is the first time in more than 20 years that crews from the three space agencies have flown together.

Minutes after the launcher landed, the Dragon capsule separated from the second stage and is already traveling to the International Space Station with four crew members on board: two from NASA, one from ESA and one from the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency.

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket took off today around 11:53 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time) from the Kennedy Space Center to carry the Dragon capsule of the same company, where passengers travel to the orbital complex, where seven other astronauts await.

A rocket propellant dirty from use

The rocket booster, visibly dirty as it had already been used last November for the SpceX Crew-1 launch to the ISS, landed about nine and a half minutes later on the offshore platform Of course I still love you in the Atlantic Ocean after detaching from the second stage of the Falcon 9 rocket.

Both the propellant and the Dragon capsule used today had already been used in missions to the ISS. This reuse, to lower costs, is key to the alliance between the company of Elon Musk and NASA to multiply flights to the space station, advance scientific experiments and future missions to the Moon and Mars.

The reuse of rockets lowers costs, a key point in the alliance between SpaceX and NASA to multiply flights to the space station, advance scientific experiments and future missions to the Moon and Mars

Minutes after the landing of the propellant, the Dragon capsule separated from the second stage and is already traveling on its own, as reported by NASA in its takeoff broadcast, which began four hours before launch.

The US space agency specified that the spacecraft is flying at about 17,000 miles per hour (about 27,000 kilometers). The capsule is scheduled to dock with the space station at approximately 5:10 a.m. local time (11:10 a.m. on the Peninsula) on Saturday.

This is the second of at least six missions that SpaceX will carry out to the ISS under a $ 2.6 billion contract signed with NASA in 2014.

Rights: Creative Commons.