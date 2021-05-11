NASA and SpaceX to Launch First Private Flight to International Space Station in January

05/11/2021 at 6:49 PM CEST

The spacial tourism it will be booming for months to come. Both Blue Origin and SpaceX are looking to bring civilians into orbit this year. Looking ahead, there are more and more private company astronaut missions on the International Space Station, the first being as early as the next january.

NASA and Axiom Space have reached an agreement to bring civilians to the International Space Station. The Axiom 1 mission will launch from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida “no earlier than 2022.” According to NASA, the four astronauts who will travel in the Spacex Crew Dragon capsule, are scheduled to spend eight days on the International Space Station. Will bring back NASA samples to be kept in cold storage.

NASA and its international partners must approve Axiom’s proposed mission, which includes a former NASA astronaut and three businessmen. The training will start this summer.

“We are very excited to see people access space flight and the Space Station,” explained Kathy Lueders, the administrator of human space exploration at NASA headquarters.