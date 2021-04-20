NASA and Netflix collaborate to celebrate the birthday of the Sun of Mexico

As we all know, Luis Miguel is better known as “the Sun” so there was no way more wise and original to celebrate it that like Netflix and NASA did. Here the live that is accompanied by songs by Luis Miguel interpreted by Diego Boneta .

In the first two chapters of the second season of the series it is revealed that Luisito Rey accidentally killed Marcela in the middle of an argument and we can also witness the unfortunate accident that Luis Miguel experienced in one of his concerts in Peru and that left him with irreparable damage to the hearing.

This Sunday, Netflix will premiere the third chapter of the series, so you cannot miss it at nine o’clock at night.