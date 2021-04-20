NASA and Netflix celebrate Luis Miguel with images of the “Sun” | Instagram

Today on the 51st birthday, even NASA joins the celebration of the singer Luis Miguel, a video showing unpublished images of the “Sun” and set to music by one of his greatest hits, “Suave”, was one of the surprises that Netflix prepared especially on this day.

Today Luis Miguel turns 51 and to celebrate it we will do a 51-hour live broadcast with images of the Sun, captured by NASA in collaboration with Netflix, accompanied by the songs of Luis Miguel in the voice of Diego Boneta as a tribute to the Sun of Mexico, was the message that the content platform shared on its official Netflix account.

A great surprise from the Netflix Latin America channel, to which the loyal fans of Luis Miguel, have reacted with endless comments and congratulations dedicated to their “idol” through the various applications where the video link circulates.

His career has been immortalized under the nickname “The Sun of Mexico“To which, without a doubt, Luis Miguel has lived up to being one of the most recognized artists inside and outside the country that will take him to the top of success.

His outstanding career has made him a true “star“of music and it is now that NASA joins Netflix in this celebration of its 51st anniversary with a video in which they show beautiful and clear images of the largest and most important star in our solar system, referring to the greatness of the artist Puerto Rican-Mexican.

How did the “Sun” come about?

The famous and only alias that can describe “Luismi“It would arise from his father, Luis Rey, according to the story, in the first season of Luis Miguel: The Series, it is revealed that the genius’ mother referred to him as” Mi Sol “, an idea that Luisito Rey used the term for his first-born son of whom he proposed to make a great artist.

However, other theories have also emerged such as the fact that the idea came from a record executive, this, as confirmed by Miguel Reyes, who would be in charge of promoting it in his first jobs and even his nickname.

Birthday arrives with series premiere

Last Sunday, April 18, one of the most anticipated productions made its arrival on Netflix, Luis Miguel: The Series, which would unleash a great euphoria in the middle of the premiere which was scheduled to start at 7:00 p.m. that users of the service could finally have access to the first chapters.

The premiere of “Luis Miguel, the series” began its long-awaited second season with the delivery of two episodes, the story shows two timelines that run in parallel.

The first shows the stage where the artist’s career rises like foam while he lives an internal struggle to find his mother after what little his father would reveal to him before leaving about his whereabouts, almost at the end of the chapters one of the most anticipated songs along the same lines after “Micky” decides to reunite with his daughter, who gives him a tender welcome hug.

The second period corresponds to 2005, time in which Luis Miguel deals with a severe condition in his ear that causes him several disorders that prevent him from continuing with the pace he had in his career.

In the same way, some key people in the artist’s life and career will continue their course, we refer to his loving and paternal manager, Hugo López, someone in whom he found the family bond and nobility. On the contrary, other characters are also added that represent some of the collaborators with dark intentions who will seek to take advantage of the star.