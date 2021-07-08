NASA and Lockheed Martin work on a “silent” supersonic plane

The sonic blast it was one of the many reasons that led to the disappearance of the Concorde. The plane, which exceeded the speed of sound, was prohibited from flying over cities in the United States due to the noise pollution it generated. Now, this problem could be put to an end thanks to a “silent” supersonic aircraft built by NASA and Lockheed Martin.

The Overture is among the first candidates to “succeed” the Concorde. However, in recent years a major player has emerged that could mark a before and after in supersonic aviation. Its about X-59 QueSST, an aircraft that promises to avoid the shrill sonic boom.

A traditional sonic boom caused by an airplane can exceed 100 decibels. The NASA and Lockheed Martin X-59 features an advanced design capable of reducing sound to about 75 decibels perceived. To contrast these numbers, a conversation is around 60dB, while a vacuum cleaner reaches 90dB.

NASA’s X-59 could change supersonic aviation

Credit: NASA

The X-59 QueSST project is developed under NASA’s Low Boom Flight Demonstrator (LBFD) program, which, as its name suggests, seeks to demonstrate that it is possible to fly at supersonic speeds without the characteristic din. The aircraft is expected to fly at Mach 1.42 (1,510 km / h) without causing acoustic problems.

Engineers at NASA and Lockheed Martin have implemented a number of advanced design features, based on the basic principles of aerodynamics. The X-59 will be powered by a single high power motor, similar to that of fighter jets. This will be located at the top of the aircraft so that its noise is directed away from people on the ground.

The X-59 also debuts a completely redesigned exterior shape. Its lines are intended to “spread supersonic shock waves.” They contemplate a long and thin nose, something problematic for the visualization of the pilots. To do this, NASA has thought of offering a combination of sensors and HD displays to replace traditional windows.

Credit: NASA

The aircraft measures 29.5 meters long and 9 meters widebut it only takes one person. This is because it is an experimental model that, if successful, its design will serve to give rise to new commercial aircraft.

For now, NASA and Lockheed Martin are “testing” the plane in simulators, but the real test of jurisdiction will be when the actual flights begin. The project schedule estimates that this will happen in 2022, when the X-59 finishes being assembled.

Later, a second test sees the X-59 flying alongside an F-15 fighter jet that will act as an acoustic meter. A third test should be carried out in 2024. In this the aircraft will fly over some cities in the United States.

