NASA and ESA join forces

07/15/2021 at 6:44 PM CEST

NASA and the European Space Agency (ESA) have formed a strategic partnership unique in its kind to observe the Earth and the climate change it is undergoing. Both organizations highlight that the global climate is changing rapidly and that the demand for precise, timely and practical knowledge is “more urgent than ever”.

They stress that this is “the right moment & rdquor; for both agencies, as space partners, to join forces to “lead and support the global response to climate change& rdquor ;, which they consider “the greatest environmental challenge facing the world’s population today & rdquor ;.

The partnership is an initiative to help address and mitigate climate change by monitoring the Planet through the combined efforts of both agencies in conducting observations, research, and Earth science applications.

“Climate change is a global challenge that requires immediate action& rdquor ;, noted NASA Administrator Bill Nelson. “NASA and ESA are paving the way in space, creating an unprecedented strategic partnership in Earth science,” he noted.

Addressing the challenges posed by climate change“This agreement will set the standard for international collaboration future, providing the information that is so essential to address the challenges posed by climate change and helping to answer and address the most pressing questions in Earth science, for the benefit of the United States, Europe and the world, ”stressed Nelson .

The partnership was formalized through a joint statement of intent, which describes how the agencies will collaborate to “ensure the continuity of Earth observations; advance understanding of the Earth system, climate change and the application of that knowledge; and collaborate on a open data policy that promotes the open exchange of data, information and knowledge in the scientific community and for the general public & rdquor ;.

“Together, NASA and ESA provide the majority of Earth’s science coverage through our Planet Observation satellites,” said Thomas Zurbuchen, NASA Associate Administrator for Science.

“This transformative agreement will build on that capability, forging a international association for critical climate science to address the most challenging climate issues in an integrated and strategic way & rdquor ;, he added.

NASA and ESA will work together not only to provide Earth science observations, research and applications, but to tAll your findings will also be “free and open for the benefit of the whole world while we work together to combat and mitigate climate change ”, highlighted Zurbuchen.

A long and successful history of working togetherNASA and ESA have a long and successful history of working together to understand climate change. In 2020, NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and European partners, including ESA, launched the Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich satellite.

The device is collecting the most accurate data to date on the global sea level and how the oceans are growing in response to climate change.

The mission is also collecting data on atmospheric temperature and humidity that will help improve climate models and weather forecasts.

“Without a doubt, space is the best vantage point for measuring and monitoring climate change, but joining forces is also key to tackling this global problem& rdquor ;, said Josef Aschbacher, ESA Director General.

“This is why today’s agreement between our organizations is so crucial. Timing is also important, particularly if we look to the COP26 climate conference later this year, where we have the opportunity to make space an integral part of the solution when it comes to mitigating climate change, ”he added.

The two agencies stress that climate mitigation and adaptation efforts cannot be successful without robust climate observations and research.

NASA has more than two dozen satellites and instruments that observe how the planet is changing and measure key climate indicators, such as the height of the oceans and inland waters, clouds and precipitation, and carbon dioxide.

The Earth System Observatory is two months oldNASA announced last May the creation of its Earth System Observatory, which will design a new set of Earth-centered missions to provide key information to guide efforts related to climate change, disaster mitigation, and the fight against forest fires and the improvement of agricultural processes in real time.

The joint declaration of intent with ESA complements the ongoing activities for the Earth System Observatory. Focus areas for the observatory include:

Aerosol sprays: answer the critical question of how aerosols affect the global energy balance, a key source of uncertainty in predicting climate change.

Cloud, convection and precipitation: Address the major sources of uncertainty in future climate change projections, air quality forecast, and severe weather forecast.

Massive change: provide drought assessment and forecasting, associated planning for agricultural water use, as well as support for responding to natural hazards.

Surface biology and geology: understand climate changes that affect food and agriculture, housing and natural resources, answering open-ended questions about the fluxes of carbon, water, nutrients and energy within and between ecosystems and the atmosphere, the ocean and the Earth. .

Deformation and change of the surface: quantify models of sea level and landscape change driven by climate change, hazard forecasts, and disaster impact assessments, including the dynamics of earthquakes, volcanoes, landslides, glaciers, groundwater, and the Earth’s interior .

