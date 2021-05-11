NASA and Axiom Space agree to first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station

Axiom astronauts will leave NASA’s Kennedy Space Center and spend eight days in orbit

The commander of the mission will be the Spanish-American astronaut Michael López-Alegría

SpaceX, the company of technology mogul Elon Musk will also participate in the mission

Little by little, space missions begin to open up to the private market. After the appearance of projects like SpaceX, by tycoon elon Musk, NASA and Axiom Space Company have signed a contract so that the first private astronaut mission to the International Space Station takes place in January 2022. It is an approximate date, although it is known that it will not happen before.

The space flight, baptized as Axiom Mission 1 (Ax-1), will launch the Crew Dragon spacecraft from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida (United States) and travel to the International Space Station (ISS). Once they land, the Axiom astronauts they will spend eight days aboard the orbiting laboratory.

Public-private collaboration

This mission is included within the programs of commercial crew and development of the economy in low Earth orbit – a space that extends between 200-2000 kilometers above the surface of the Earth. Through them, NASA seeks to expand the exploration and exploitation of space to private companies, to accelerate human expansion outside our planet.

In the case of the Axiom Mission 1, it is a collaboration between the public institution and the private company. Axiom will purchase NASA’s mission services: crew supplies, cargo delivery to space, storage and other resources for daily use in orbit. For its part, NASA will buy Axiom the ability to return scientific samples that must be kept cold while they return to Earth.

Selected astronauts

For this first mission, Axiom has proposed four people as main members of the crew. The only one with training as an astronaut is Michael Lopez-Alegria, who worked for NASA. Curiously, he was born in Madrid, to an American mother and a Spanish father – for which he has dual citizenship. The rest of the crew are investors Larry Connor, Mark Pathy and Eytan Stibbe.

These astronauts will be reviewed by NASA and its international partners, as is standard for any space station crew, and undergo medical qualification tests NASA to be approved for flight. López-Alegría will serve as mission commander, with Peggy Whitson and John Shoffner as alternates.

Once the proposed crew passes the review and qualification, the four members will train for their flight with NASA, international partners and SpaceX, which Axiom has contracted as a launch provider for transportation to the space station. Instructors will familiarize astronauts with the space station and Crew Dragon spacecraft systems, procedures and emergency preparedness. Based on current mission planning, training is scheduled to begin this summer.