And as if this were not enough, another asteroid will pass tomorrow at a distance of 6.2 million kilometers from Earth

United States.- The month of May has not yet started and the POT already warned that two asteroids “potentially dangerous“will approach the planet land in that month.

ASTEROID 2009 XO

The first asteroid identified as 438908 (2009 XO), it is estimated to be approximately the size of a soccer field and to travel at a speed of 45,720 km / h.

East asteroid belongs to the Apollo class (asteroids whose orbits cross that of the land). It orbits the Sun every 926 days.

The asteroid 2009 XO will pass on May 7 at a distance of approximately 3.3 million kilometers from the planet land, what is considered “close” for the POT.

The Space Agency calculated that in the next 200 years the asteroid 2009 XO will carry out a dozen flybys near the landThe closest one will occur on May 7, 2096, when it passes 1.5 million kilometers from our planet.

ASTEROID 1997 BQ

The second celestial body to which the POT was identified as 136795 (1997 BQ), it will approach the land on May 21, after the first asteroid “2009 XO” and its size is approximately twice the size of the Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world.

This gigantic asteroid it also belongs to the Apoco class and orbits the Sun every 844 days. It travels at a relatively low speed of 42,048 km / h and is expected to pass at a distance of 6.2 million km from the Earth.

BUT BEFORE, IN APRIL ANOTHER ASTEROID

The asteroid 1998 0R2 will pass tomorrow April 29 very close to the land at a distance of 6.2 million kilometers.

The asteroid It has a diameter of between 1.8 and 4.1 kilometers and travels at a speed of 8.69 kilometers per second.

The POT classified this asteroid As potentially dangerous, however, an impact on the planet seems unlikely, according to his calculations.

To impact on the land it would cause a crater 50 kilometers in diameter.

The Arecibo Observatory observed the asteroid (52768) 1998 OR2 on April 18, 2020.

