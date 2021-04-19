NASA achieves first flight on the surface of Mars with the Ingeuity helicopter

04/19/2021 at 8:27 PM CEST

In February the rover Perseverance he finally managed to put his chains on the surface of Mars. The red planet has had many robotic visitors in the last thirty years, but this one was special in that it had an unparalleled goal: to find traces of life on the Martian surface, especially water in which single-celled beings may have lived. While Perseverance works on this, it also has a partner, Ingenuity, a small drone helicopter that has managed to fly on the surface of Mars for the first time today..

This has not been without its problems, since Ingenuity It has had problems typical of the technology of our time: it needed a software update since it had problems with the flight programs. The problem is, it was millions of miles away, and NASA engineers have had to work to make this interplanetary update.

Consequently, once they have succeeded, Ingenuity has managed to make its first short flight, which will be the first of five more. Of course, to see him fly again we will have to wait for next month, when the flights increase in difficulty with respect to the last ones you have made.