Attention SPOILERS. Naruto’s ending features a grand battle for the fate of the world, but the plot is largely based on a 1990 Dragon Ball Z movie.

If you have seen the end of Naruto and think that the story sounds familiar to you, it is that you surely know the Dragon Ball Z movie “The sacred tree”. The work of Akira Toriyama It has had a great influence on other anime and manga like bleach or One piece. But Masashi Kishimoto (creator Naruto) has always been considered a huge Dragon Ball fan, even the four-tailed beast is called Son Gokū and is shaped like a giant monkey.

Naruto’s ending is quite complicated and features Kaguya Ōtsutsuki as the series’ arch enemy. Kaguya’s grand plan is to unite the various Tailed Beasts and rebuild the original version of the creature: the Juubi (Ten-Tailed Beast). In addition to being a horrible and powerful monster, the Juubi is another form of the Tree God. The Ōtsutsuki clan travels from one world to another planting these trees and when they grow fully, they take life from a planet and its population. After harvesting all the energy he can muster, the Tree God produces a chakra fruit, which the Ōtsutsuki use to sustain their lives and become more powerful.

This story, uncovered in the end of Naruto, has mysterious similarities to the plot of a 1990 animated Dragon Ball Z movie called “The Holy Tree.” In this movie, Earth is attacked by the Saiyan villain named Turles who looks a lot like Goku. Like Kaguya Ōtsutsuki from the Naruto series, Turles has come to Earth with his mind set on planting a Tree of Power.

Like the Tree God, the Tree of Power is a giant natural construction that takes root in Earth and absorbs life and energy from the planet.

As expected, Goku and the rest of heroes cannot allow this and they counter Turles. Goku is much stronger, until Turles pulls a fruit from the Power Tree and eats it, which shows exactly where that name comes from. Fortunately, Goku can use the accumulated energy from the tree for a spirit bomb that saves the situation.

The parallels between the Dragon Ball Z movie and the end of Naruto are obvious, but it’s funny that Masashi Kishimoto used a story similar to a movie that they are not especially loved by Dragon Ball fans. One could even argue that this influence is in part the reason why Naruto’s ending turned out to be divisive, aside from the sudden change of villain and the Asura / Indra reincarnation turn. The similarities are unlikely to be merely a coincidence. Kishimoto is an avowed Dragon Ball fan and this movie was released 7 years before the first Naruto story was printed.