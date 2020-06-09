By Rodolfo León

When fans had a chance to see the end of Naruto, there were many divided opinions. But not only that, it also seems to be inspired by an old movie from Dragon ball, specifically The Sacred Tree. Masashi Kishimoto, creator of Naruto, has declared himself a fan of the work of Akira Toriyama, so it should not surprise us that there are certain similarities between the two anime, although this time perhaps it was too far.

The end of Naruto presents Kaguya Ōtsutsuki as the great enemy of the saga, whose plan is to unite the different Tailed beasts and rebuild the Juubi in its original form. This beast is another form of Tree God, that it has the power to absorb life from a planet and its inhabitants once they are fully developed. By doing this, the Tree God produces a chakra fruit, which is used by the Utstsutsuki to maintain their long lives.

Now, let’s see exactly how it takes inspiration from Dragon ball. In 1990 the film was released The Sacred Tree, which has as villain Turles, an evil copy of Goku which reaches the land with the intention of planting a Power Tree. Goku proves to be much stronger than Turles, so you can defeat him without problems, until he eats a fruit of the Power Tree, giving you a great advantage in battle. Can you see the similarities now?

As I said earlier, the creator of Naruto is a big fan of Dragon ball, so it is not very crazy to think that it could have been inspired by the work of Toriyama to develop the end of the anime.

Via: CMC

