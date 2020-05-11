Oaxtepec.— The Oaxtepec Vacation Center He was authorized to receive 450 non-serious patients from Covid-19, in order to avoid contagion to his relatives, informed the general director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS) Zoé Robledo.

He indicated that the spa has 225 rooms in two executive hotels and four family hotels, where they will also house 150 people in the cabins, including doctors, nurses and service employees.

Zoé Robledo said that not all infected people go to the hospital, 80% face the disease on an outpatient basis at home.

The important thing for a person infected is knowing if they were with someone who has a disease such as diabetes or senior citizen to prevent something serious.

“Here we are going to receive COVID patients who do not have serious symptoms, young people, without other illnesses, to avoid that when they go home they infect someone else,” he said.

The @Tu_IMSS Vacation Center is set up in Oaxtepec for non-serious # COVID19 patients, but when they isolate themselves at home they could infect someone else. 450 young and non-comorbid patients will be able to voluntarily quarantine here. There are 450 beds / 225 rooms. pic.twitter.com/wHlEoY85VQ – Zoé Robledo (@zoerobledo) May 10, 2020

Patients will have internet, tv and resilience areas

He clarified that it is a voluntary quarantine to stay in hotels where there is internet, a television room, areas for resilience, times when they will be able to go out and have activities inside the resort, he explained.

He also offered food, with IMSS personnel who serve COVID, from nurses to cleaning staff.

He mentioned that another objective is to break the chains of contagion and attend to a part of social determinants of health.

Lodging in Oaxtepec is offered to “someone who lives in a house and cannot put an exclusive bathroom for those who are ill. It is something that can work very well, “he reiterated.

We are talking about 600 people that we have to make sure are very well taken care of. Patients will be able to see healthcare personnel, talk to their caregivers, monitor their symptoms so that they remain stable.

“We believe that it is a different measure for hospitals to focus on intensive therapies, in the most serious, critical cases, while here the non-severe recover in conditions to evolve and if they have complications, there is a protocol for their attention ”, he pointed out.

LEE Mexico adds 3,500 coronavirus infections

emc