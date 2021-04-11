Narrator of the Fox Sports MX network resigns in full live broadcast

The sports writer Alfonso Lanzagorta of the chain Fox Sports MX, resigned in full live broadcast of the channel, in a Major League baseball match between the Oakland Athletics and the Houston Astros.

There are times to arrive, to stay, times to retreat. These six years for the speaker have been wonderful. I have had unrestricted freedom of expression, I want to tell you that I have started the steps to disassociate myself from this house ”, were the words of Lanzagorta.

This decision of the experienced baseball narrator, surprised all the viewers who were following the transmission of this meeting, when something little seen in sports journalism took place.

Alfonso Lanzagorta has stood out throughout his career, for his popular phrases within his narration, which have led him to be part of the best sports networks in the country such as ESPN, Fox Sports and TVC Deportes.

