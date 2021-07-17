Narrator Cecilia Eudave delivers an “artifact book”

MEXICO CITY. Fear is one of the primary manifestations of the human being that has its positive and negative side, paralyzes or mobilizes. “Deep down, we like to live a little in fear, we have been taught to live with it, we are fearful all the time. At the end of fear there can be hope, reconciliation and acceptance or resentment, pain and suffering ”, comments the writer Cecilia Eudave (1968).

His novel or volume of eight interconnected stories starts from this premise. At the end of fear (Foam Pages), a hybrid, labyrinthine, unclassifiable title, which he made for five years. “It is a kind of umbrella that protects non-mimetic genres, that is, that do not adhere to reality in the conventional sense, such as terror, science fiction, the fantastic, the strange, the wonderful, and that from This tells the story from another angle ”.

In an interview, the narrator clarifies that in her book each reader decides what is at the end of fear, “that is why the endings are not categorical, they do not give answers, because I think the best thing is to leave questions, questions; when we find an answer we settle into it.

They are stories that mobilize the characters; They look for an outlet, a contact, some vertex from which they can modify things. A fear that is summoned is that of isolation, each time we are less able to see the other, to understand what they are feeling. That is why the characters are couples, friends or brothers, an intimate relationship that is fractured ”, he adds.

The essayist also adds that the strength of the book lies in “that subtle encounter with the unusual, in that abrupt entry of an element that destabilizes everyday life and the characters, that causes a critical moment, of rupture, that forces them to face their fears. ”.

Identity, he says, is important. “The characters wonder what I want, where I am going, what my fears are. That is why everyone is thirsty, they are drinking alcohol, coffee or water. And they cohabit with huge black holes, which can be abysses, voids or spaces of liberation, a threatening exterior that unites all stories. People are already used to living in the apocalypse, in the extinction of the planet and they begin to review their personal catastrophes ”.

Eudave stresses that he tried to create a interconnected universe and independent in each story. “The book is an artifact that is being assembled and disassembled according to the readings. It was a joyous job that I started in 2012, the year that was expected to end the world ”.

