Mexico City.- During the virtual meeting of the 54th World Day of Social Communications (JMCS), Monsignor Lucio Ruiz, Secretary General for Communication of the Holy See, He said that today is a historic moment in these difficult days, that through prayer and faith there will be strength with the strength of God.

This in order that people can tell stories that give light and that love can create the good thread that tells the story, stories of future peace and hope.

It may interest you: Communicators will reflect on their professional mission in times of crisis

Monsignor Ruiz said that many times the Pope has stressed that there is no future without roots in lived history. And it has helped us understand that memory should not be considered as a “static body”, but rather as a “dynamic reality”.

Through memory, stories, hopes, dreams and experiences pass from one generation to another.

He added that the strength of a story is expressed in its ability to generate change. An exemplary story has a transforming force. We experience it when we are confronted, through stories, with the lives of the saints.

The strength of a story is expressed in its ability to generate change. An exemplary story has a transforming force, his eminence asserted.

The religious also said that we experience it when we are confronted, through the stories, with the lives of the saints. One fact said is that the Holy Father has recently resumed addressing the Dicastery for Communication of the Holy See, exhorting him to communicate the “great wealth” that offers the witness of life of the martyrs.

Finally, he commented that through our narrative, human beings are instruments. We were given gifts and talents, and these serve by sharing them with others. That is what moves me and motivates me, knowing that my life is fulfilling its purpose.

It is worth mentioning that the World Day of Social Communications (JMCS), calls communication professionals to reflect on responsibility in the mission of communicating, as well as risks, opportunities and trends in the current context and the contributions of the doctrine and teaching of the Catholic Church for the purposeful use of the media.

ARH