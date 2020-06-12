NARCOS: “The King” Zambada, Chapo’s enemy after declaring against him.

Originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa, Jesús Reynaldo Zambada García, better known as “El King“ Zambada; He is the brother of “El Mayo” Zambada, a drug trafficker considered a partner of Joaquín “El Chapo”Guzmán in the Sinaloa Cartel.

“The King” Zambada, was considered the head of one of the criminal groups in the Sinaloa Cartel, also called the Pacific Cartel. That after the separation of the Beltrán Leyva brothers from the Pacific Cartel, a violent war between the two organizations broke out.

In the United States, the authorities accuse Reynaldo Zambada of controlling a narcotics trafficking route through the Mexico City International Airport (AICM).

“El Rey” Zambada enemy of “El Chapo”

In addition to being the brother of “El Mayo” Zambada, “El Rey” was one of the most important men in the Sinaloa Cartel structure. However, the drug trafficker was arrested on October 20, 2008, after a confrontation against the federal forces of Mexico City.

Reynaldo Zambada was held in the maximum security prison in Matamoros, Tamaulipas until April 4, 2012 when he was extradited to the United States, where his cases were filed in courts in Chicago and New York.

Accused by the US government of controlling a narcotics trafficking route through the Mexico City Airport, “El Rey” was able to introduce drugs for $ 5.8 billion, with the help of Boeing aircraft, ships, submarines, ultra-fast boats fishing vessels, buses, freight trains, trailers and cars.

NARCOS: “The King” Zambada, Chapo’s enemy after declaring against him.

Jesús Reynaldo Zambada García, aka “El Rey”, became a “snitch” in exchange for a reduced sentence. And he was a key witness in the trial against Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán.

“King Zambada” testified under oath in November 2018 that, in the early 2000s, he personally spent $ 300,000 a month bribing Mexico’s military and officials during the Vicente Fox government.

Zambada assured that the money ended up in the hands of state and federal officials, as well as for the international police, Interpol, to provide protection and circulate the drug shipments of “El Chapo” and “El Mayo.”

NARCOS: “The King” Zambada, Chapo’s enemy after declaring against him.

He also revealed that he met with former Secretary of Public Security Genaro García Luna in a restaurant between 2005 and 2006. Where he claimed that he handed him a suitcase with three million dollars. García Luna was in charge of the Federal Research Agency of Mexico at that time.

By the time García Luna was already Secretary of Public Security, “El Rey” Zambada said he handed him another suitcase with between three and five million dollars at a second meeting in 2007.

NARCOS: “The King” Zambada, Chapo’s enemy after declaring against him.

It may interest you: NARCOS: El Cheyo, nephew of El Mayo and the last of Los Ántrax

Genaro García Luna is currently incarcerated in the Brooklyn Metropolitan Detention Center, accused of having received millions of dollars as bribes from the Sinaloa Cartel.

With information from heraldodemexico.com.mx