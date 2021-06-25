Narco controls the trafficking of immigrants in Juárez; authorities alert

CHIHUAHUA, Chih.

Members of the drug cartels have already controlled the trafficking of undocumented persons on the border from Ciudad Juárez to Texas and New Mexico, local police reported, after announcing the arrest of a trafficker who said he belonged to the La Empresa cartel.

The police identified the criminal as Carlos Alejandro RM, 29, who was arrested on the highway to San Jerónimo, at kilometer 15, when he was transporting seven migrants in a vehicle, with the aim of illegally interning them in the United States. United.

During this week, the local police reported that 137 migrants were rescued and 4 suspected polleros or human traffickers were arrested.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old Mariana NS, 22-year-old Elena Graciela VA and 62-year-old Eugenio René SO were arrested, who were guarding 50 Central American migrants in a small house in the Quintas del Valle II subdivision.

On Monday, municipal police officers rescued 80 migrants who were overcrowded and in poor condition, in a house in the Salvarcar neighborhood of Ciudad Juárez.

To the emergency number 911 they reported a group of people asking for help from inside a house, since they were allegedly deprived of their freedom.