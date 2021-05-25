Narciso Michavila echoes this Vox tweet about him and gives the most polite reply possible

Vox responds to Pablo Casado on Twitter. (Photo: VOX TWITTER)

Narciso Michavila is one of the best known demoscopists in Spain. The president of GAD3 has achieved an impact on Twitter by responding to a Vox tweet in which he was mentioned.

The official Vox account on Twitter has shared a tweet by Pablo Casado with a barometer of the Michavila company for the newspaper ABC in which he observes that the Popular Party sweeps the intention to vote with 30.5% and 138 seats, 49 more than in the last generals.

In addition, according to GAD3, the PSOE would remain with 103 seats, 17 less than in 2019, and a 25% intention to vote; Vox would lose 12 seats and go from 54 to 40; Citizens would go from 10 to 2 and United We can from 35 to 17.

Vox has spoken about this barometer, which has referred to Michavila as the José Félix Tezanos (president of the CIS) of Pablo Casado.

“Pablo, if one day Narciso, your Tezanos, tells you that Santiago Abascal is going to vote for you, don’t believe it,” you can read in the publication of the far-right party on Twitter.

And Michavila has opted for diplomacy and education to respond: “Take it easy @Santi_ABASCAL, you already know that you can freely tell @ GAD3_com who you will vote for, that your answer will be treated anonymously and with the same rigor and respect as others. In addition, your vote is worth the same as that of any voter. How great is democracy! “

A tweet that is achieving some impact on Twitter where in a few hours it has more than 1,300 likes and about 400 shares.

Michavila became, with the permission of Isabel Díaz Ayuso, one of the protagonists of the electoral night of May 4 in Madrid after nailing the results of the elections. & N …

