Narciso Carmona, Spanish amateur champion: “I was very nervous in my professional debut in the US”

We continue with the weekly section on Thursdays called “The Voices of Boxing”, in which the main current figures of our boxing are interviewed by radio by Emilio Marquiegui.

Today we chat with the Sevillian boxer Narciso Carmona, who made his professional debut this past weekend in the United States: “I have several matches scheduled for the next few months”.

His goal is to dedicate himself completely to boxing: “I don’t want to dedicate myself to boxing having to work at the same time”.

Here we can listen to the full interview:

https://www.espabox.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/VocesCarmonaN.mp3 Narciso Carmona hits with the right