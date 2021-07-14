Narciso Carmona, debuting in the US, and James Carter, new to the Ranking

In the last update of the Espabox Ranking, there have been interesting additions.

In Miami (USA) the Sevillian super lightweight made his professional debut last Friday Narciso Carmona (in the photo), champion of Spain amateur in 2020.

He has accepted the offer of the American promoter MR Promotions and has several signed fights for the next few months in the United States. It enters the 19th position in the Ranking.

And also made his debut this Saturday the light James carter, brother of champion John Carter. It enters position 25.

They came back at cruiserweight, Cesar Cordoba, and in the super medium Raul Buendia.

Updated the new Spanish Professional Boxing Ranking to 14 / July / 21, with the collaboration of the world record reference website BOXREC, from which ESPABOX is the exclusive editor for Spain and Portugal.

By clicking on the photo of each boxer, the detailed record of each boxer appears in Boxrec.

The ranking includes 237 boxers and 27 boxers.

HERE YOU CAN ENTER.

We have incorporated A search engine above the weight categories. Putting the name, it is not necessary to touch the enter or the magnifying glass, the weight category where the fighter you are looking for is located below, and clicking on the box that appears will take you to the ranking where it is located. It will only be a matter of finding your position. Here below we see an example:

