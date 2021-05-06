Naranarana … what are ‘jingles’ for in political campaigns?

Not even Juan Gabriel was saved from falling into the lack of creativity that to date has characterized Mexican political jingles, when in 2000 he sang “Neither Temo nor Chente, Francisco is going to be president …”, a melody with the rhythmic base of the end of “Hasta te metí”, one of the greatest hits of the one known as “divo de Juárez”.

That memorable jingle did not hit his prognosis, because in the end it was not Cuauhtémoc Cárdenas but not Francisco Labastida, but Vicente Fox who won those elections that led him to become the president of Mexico.

Helpful vote? Arturo Erdely uses math and helps you decide

It is a social enterprise with which this academic wants to promote the political participation of, above all, the youth of the country.

Jingles in political campaigns

How have things changed more than two decades after that song? Now, the candidates promote themselves with jingles that, beyond resuming the rhythmic bases of successful songs, practically plagiarize the entire melody and only change the lyrics.

Such is the case of Arturo Carmona, candidate for federal deputy for Nuevo León, who uses a fragment of “Ay, papacito” as a jingle, with the lyrics changed and with a voice very similar to that of the original interpreter, Alicia Villarreal, his ex wife.

Another example is that of Francisco Cienfuegos, candidate for mayor of Monterrey, Nuevo León, who promotes himself with “Votamos o qué”, a song whose original version is characterized by rudeness used as a chorus.

The singer of both versions is the same: Poncho de Nigris.

Customers don’t pay for creativity

This style of campaign has become the daily bread of Alan Sefchovich Sissa, director of the AudioExpertos agency, which since 2011 among its main lines of business is that of political jingles.

“We try to explain to the politicians who come here that it would be much better if they asked for an original composition with more creativity, but since that costs more, they are not interested”, Says Sefchovich Sissa, in an interview for Tec Review.

This manager for more than 15 years has made more than 50 political jingles, the vast majority of them based on successful songs, with slight changes, to avoid demands from the original authors.

“We change certain structures and certain notes every four bars, so that it seems that the change was not made; but if the song is technically analyzed, it cannot be considered plagiarism. Although the responsibility for use lies with the customer because we, as a company, do not have any type of right, ”explains Sefchovich.

Dancing, by Enrique Iglesias; Gasolina, by Daddy Yankee; and Vivir mi vida, by Marc Anthony, are the base songs most requested by candidates for their campaign jingles, according to the experience of the director of AudioExpertos, who adds the following:

“It depends on the complexity of the production, but these jingles with a duration of at most a minute and a half cost a minimum of 10,000 pesos.”

When the campaign advisers ask for these songs, the least they care about is communicating proposals; According to Sefchovich, the only interest involved is that potential voters have the candidate’s name etched in their minds with the help of a song previously consolidated in popular taste.

Attention does not guarantee success

This is confirmed by Jorge Luis Coronel Fuentes, professor in the department of marketing and analysis, in the School of Business, of the Tecnológico de Monterrey, who in an interview assures that these jingles seek –fundamentally– to generate a primary connection with the voters.

“Music per se is not going to get the vote, but it is going to generate an effect that we call being in the top of mind; that is, to get the people who heard that message to remember it quickly and easily. Just like when you say cola, the first thing that comes to mind is coca cola, ”he explains.

For this reason politicians do not usually turn to original music, but to previously known hits.

“Here the point is not to generate new music, but to understand the audience’s top of mind, to adapt the musical quadrature of a piece that is already fully identified into the political message,” explains Coronel Fuentes.

Once this strategy has managed to attract people’s attention, the next step, according to Coronel, consists of transmitting campaign proposals from the candidates mentioned in the musical fragments.

This, finally, can lead to the ultimate goal of every political campaign: winning the vote for a candidate.

It is key to bear in mind that the result can also be neutral or even negative, that is why Coronel warns that it is very important to monitor the reactions of the audiences to make the necessary adjustments in the campaign.

“In theory, any candidate tests the musical material to foresee its impact, but it also happens that some messages are not well executed and then the effect is counterproductive: instead of generating an empathic positioning of the candidate, they only ridicule him” Colonel concludes.