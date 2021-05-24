Napoli would announce Sergio Conceicao, Porto coach, as their new coach

This weekend, after the draw of Napoli against Hellas Verona and lose the opportunity to play Champions League, the president of the Italian team, Aurelio de Laurentiis, announced the departure of Genaro Gattuso.

So the directive of the Neapolitan team has not wasted time and according to Corrielle dello Sport, they would already have an agreement with the Portuguese strategist, Sergio Conceicao, Porto coach.

The source indicates that it will be in the next few days when his arrival is made official. The Portuguese coach gave one of the surprises of the season when he eliminated Juventus in the second round of the Champions League.

INFO IL CORRIERE Sergio Conceição will be announced as Napoli’s new coach, replacing Gattuso, in the coming days. He will leave his position as coach of #FCPorto. https://t.co/1s8sbdGCSh – Total Football (@FT_Total) May 24, 2021

Conceicao is not unfamiliar with Italian football, if we remember his time as a player in Lazio, Parma and Inter. Despite already being a coach with six years of experience, it will be his first adventure outside of his country.