Napoli will demand a millionaire figure for Hirving ‘El Chucky’ Lozano in summer

According to information from the Calciomercato.it portal, Napoli will demand a large amount of money for the Mexican attacker Hirving ‘El Chucky’ Lozano to let him leave in the summer, since in recent weeks some information has come out that assures that he would be in the look of several big clubs of the old continent.

As detailed in the information, Aurelio de Laurentis, president of Napoli, would have already informed Mino Raiola, representative of ‘Chucky’ Lozano, that they will ask for 80 million euros for the Mexican, who according to various reports would be in the sights of Atlético from Madrid, Sevilla, Juventus among others.

Also read: Club América: The ‘painful’ prize that the Eagles will have if they advance in Concachampions

All this because Napoli wants to take advantage of a possible sale of one of their best players on the field as Lozano has been this season, managing to obtain double the profits for the Mexican.

It should be remembered that the ‘Chucky’ would have been signed for 47 million euros by the Neapolitan squad and therefore the 80 million euros would be the starting price for the former Pachuca player.

However, a possible sale of Lozano by Napoli with the figures that he would be asking for the Mexican soccer player would be something difficult to see, taking into account the issue of the pandemic and that many teams would not have the money to pay those amounts.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content