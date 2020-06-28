We continue with the emotions of this Sunday, June 28, on day 28 of the Serie A 2019-2020when the Napoli seek to take advantage of their local status to add a new victory that brings them closer to Europe, but they will receive SPAL which will try to surprise San Paolo.

Time and Canal Napoli vs SPAL

Campus: San Paolo Stadium, Naples, Italy

Hour: 7:30 pm from Italy. 12:30 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 2:30 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 10:30 am PT / 1:30 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: ESPN in Mexico and Latin America. ESPN + in the United States.

Napoli vs SPAL LIVE

The box of Napoli He has had an irregular campaign, his aspiration is to join the Europa League since the Champions League is far away. After 27 days they add 12 wins, 6 draws and have been defeated 9 times.

Gli Azzurri It comes from a good victory last day when they visited Hellas Verona, beating them 0-2 with goals from Arkadiusz Milik and Chucky lozano looking for more minutes.

For his part, the SPAL He is having a very tough tournament that seems to have them condemned to descend, since they have barely been able to add 5 wins, 3 draws and have fallen in 19 clashes.

Spallini It comes from a new defeat in the last day when they received the Cagliari being overcome 0-1.

As he Napoli As the SPAL they know the importance of this match given that both clubs want to achieve the victory that brings them closer to the goal; in the general table we find Gli Azzuri in sixth position with 42 points, while Spallini is penultimate with 18 units in the A series. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Napoli vs SPAL.

