Napoli vs. Roma: Chucky Lozano returned after his muscle injury | A series

After five days absent at the A series, Hirving Lozano returned to see minutes in Napoli. Unhurriedly, to avoid a relapse of his muscle injury, Gennaro Gattuso took him to the substitutes’ bench in the duel against the Rome this weekend and made him enter with the result in favor of those from the south.

With a Dries Mertens double in the first half, the Blues made an early difference at the Olympic Stadium. For that reason it was that, taking advantage of the advantage in the capital of the European country, the coach chose to start filming the Mexican soccer player to make him feel comfortable.

The forward emerged from the quarry of the Tuzos del Pachuca saw action precisely in the second stage. At 72 minutes into the game, Matteo Politano left the field of play and was replaced by Chucky. Beyond his important opportunity to show himself, the one born in CDMX did not affect the final result.

With this result, Napoli took an important step in the general table of positions of Calcio. It is true that the leader, Inter, is still far away, but thinking about the qualifying positions to the UEFA champions league, those led by Gennaro Gattuso were only two units behind Juventus and Atalanta.

