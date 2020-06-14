We will have a great match this Saturday, June 13 in the resumption of the Italian Cup 2019-2020 with the semifinal back where the Napoli will seek to finalize their ticket to the final when they receive a Inter de Milan who will try to overcome taking advantage of the uncertainty, we expect a closed duel in San Paolo.

Time and Canal Napoli vs Inter Milan

Campus: San Paolo Stadium, Naples, Italy

Hour: 8:45 pm from Italy. 1:45 pm from Mexico, Colombia, Ecuador, Panama and Peru. 3:45 pm from Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay. 11:45 am PT / 2:45 pm ET in the United States.

Channel: ESPN in Mexico and Central America. ESPN + in the United States. DirecTV Sports in South America.

Napoli vs Inter Milan LIVE

The box of Napoli They return to activity after a long absence that they hope has served them since before the Pandemic they were not having a good time, they had not been convinced, while the Chucky lozano I was lagging behind in banking, we will have to see what changes are coming in this “New Normal” era.

Gli Azzurri He had his last game on the distant February 29 when they received Torino adding a valuable 2-1 victory with goals from Manolas and Giovanni Di Lorenzo.

For his part, the Inter de Milan He also returns with the mission of recovering the good path that had them as candidates to compete for the Serie A title, but that they had lost after a bad streak before the break.

The Inter They had their last duel on March 8 when they visited Juventus, being beaten 2-0.

These two teams met in the first leg on the distant February 12 at Giuseppe Meazza. In that shock Gli Azzurri managed to win a valuable triumph with a lone score of Fabian Ruiz.

As he Napoli As the Inter de Milan They know the importance of this match since both clubs want to achieve the victory that will allow them to sign their ticket to the Final, we really do not know what to expect from these two teams that have not seen action in a long time. At the end of the game we will have the best summary, with the repetition of the goals and the final result. Napoli vs Inter Milan.

Result: Napoli vs Inter Milan [Vídeo Resumen Goles] Semifinals Italian Cup 2019-2020

Summary:

Without Chucky Lozano but with a GREAT David Ospina😱🔥🔥!

[Vídeo] Result, Summary and Goals Napoli vs Inter Milan 1-1 Italian Cup Semifinals 2019-2020 👇👇👇 Posted by FulBox on Saturday, June 13, 2020

Goals: