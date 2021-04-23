Napoli take the three points after thrashing Lazio at home (5-2)

04/22/2021 at 10:47 PM CEST

The Naples signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Lazio during the match played in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this Thursday, which ended with a score of 5-2. The Naples came with the intention of increasing his score after drawing 1-1 in the last duel held against the Inter. On the part of the visiting team, the Lazio he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Benevento in his fief and the Hellas verona away, by 5-3 and 0-1 respectively and had a streak of five consecutive victories. With this result, the Neapolitan set is fifth, while the Lazio It is sixth after the end of the match.

The match started in a favorable way for the Neapolitan team, which kicked off at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium through a goal from eleven meters Lorenzo Insigne in minute 7. After this, a new occasion allowed to increase the score of the Naples, which increased the score thanks to a bit of Matteo Politano in the 12th minute, thus closing the first half with the result of 2-0.

The second period started in a positive way for the local team, which increased its difference with a new goal of Lorenzo Insigne, thus achieving a double in the 53rd minute. Later, the locals scored again with a goal from Dries Mertens in the 65th minute that established the 4-0 in favor of Naples. But later a bit of Ciro Immobile cut differences for the Lazio in the 70th minute. Subsequently, a new occasion increased the score of the visitors with a goal from Sergej Milinkovic-Savic at 74 minutes to establish 4-2 for the Lazio. However the Naples after 80 minutes he distanced himself thanks to the success of Victor osimhen, thus ending the match with a score of 5-2 on the scoreboard.

The coaches made all possible changes. By the Naples jumped off the bench Amir rrahmani, Victor osimhen, Hirving lozano, Eljif elmas Y Stanislav Lobotka replacing Constantinos Manolas, Dries Mertens, Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski Y Tiemoue Bakayoko, while the changes of the visiting team were Danilo Cataldi, Andreas pereira, Senad Lulic, Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro Y Vedat Muriqi, who jumped into the field for Lucas Leiva, Luii alberto, Mohamed Fares, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic Y Ciro Immobile.

The referee sanctioned eight players with a yellow card, four for the locals and four for the visitors. On behalf of the locals, the card went to Constantinos Manolas, Fabian Ruiz, Dries Mertens Y Giovanni di lorenzo and by visitors to Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Lucas Leiva, Ciro Immobile Y Andreas pereira.

With this good performance the Naples He has already added 63 points in Serie A and is placed in fifth place in the standings, in the Europa League access position. For its part, Lazio it remains with 58 points, also occupying a place in the Europa League, with which it reached this thirty-second day.

On the following day the team of Gennaro Gattuso will face against Torino, while the Lazio Simone Inzaghi will face him AC Milan.

Data sheetNaples:Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Constantinos Manolas (Amir Rrahmani, min.71), Kalidou Koulibaly, Elseid Hysaj, Matteo Politano (Hirving Lozano, min.72), Piotr Zielinski (Eljif Elmas, min.82), Fabián Ruiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko (Stanislav Lobotka, min.89), Lorenzo Insigne and Dries Mertens (Victor Osimhen, min.72)Lazio:Pepe Reina, Adam Marusic, Francesco Acerbi, Stefan Radu, Manuel Lazzari, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (Jean-Daniel Akpa Akpro, min.83), Lucas Leiva (Danilo Cataldi, min.58), Luii Alberto (Andreas Pereira, min. 64), Mohamed Fares (Senad Lulic, min.65), Joaquín Correa and Ciro Immobile (Vedat Muriqi, min.83)Stadium:Diego Armando Maradona StadiumGoals:Lorenzo Insigne (1-0, min. 7), Matteo Politano (2-0, min. 12), Lorenzo Insigne (3-0, min. 53), Dries Mertens (4-0, min. 65), Ciro Immobile (4-1, min. 70), Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (4-2, min. 74) and Víctor Osimhen (5-2, min. 80)