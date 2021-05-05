Napoli joked with Hirving “Chucky” Lozano in honor of Star Wars Day

Napoli joined the celebration of Star wars day, on this occasion he joined with Hirving “Chucky” Lozano with whom he joked with the phrase “This is the Way” (this is the way), with an ingenious play on words in the purest Mexican style.

This phrase is very important in the Saga of Star Wars and The Mandolorian, a phrase that is repeated throughout the season, but the Napolitano team changed the last word by writing “This is the Wey” (this is the wey), in allusion to the Mexican expression.

The celebration of Star Wars Day on May 4 is explained by the pun that is created when pronouncing this date in English. In that language, May 4 is pronounced “May the fourth”, whose sound is very similar to the famous “may the force be with you”, that is, “may the force be with you”.

This pun originated in 1979, when conservative politician Margaret Thatcher won the UK elections. That day, May 4, the London Evening News titled its issue with the same phrase “may the force be with you”, but replacing “force” with “fourth.”

But it was until 2008, along with the arrival of social networks, that fans began this celebration and since then every May 4 the networks are filled with photos, phrases alluding to the George Lucas film.

