Napoli host Udinese in their fiefdom

Next Tuesday at 8:45 p.m. the match of the thirty-sixth day of Serie A will be played, which will measure the Naples and to Udinese in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium.

The Naples eagerly arrives at the thirty-sixth matchday after having won the Spezia Calcio in the Alberto Picco Stadium 1-4, with goals from Victor osimhen, Hirving lozano Y Piotr Zielinski. Since the start of the competition, the hosts have won 22 of the 35 games played so far in Serie A, with 78 goals in favor and 39 against.

For his part, Udinese reaped a tie to one against the Bologna, adding a point in the last match played in the competition, so that he comes to the game with the illusion of recovering points that were left behind. Of the 35 games he has played in this season of Serie A, the Udinese He has won 10 of them with a figure of 40 goals for and 47 against.

Focusing on performance as a home team, the Naples they have won 11 times, they have been defeated three times and they have drawn three times in 17 games played so far, which seems to indicate that they are not one of the most difficult teams to beat in their stadium. At the exits, the Udinese they have lost six times and drawn six times in their 17 games played, making them a fairly strong away-from-home rival that the locals will have to face.

The two rivals have already met on other occasions in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, obtaining as a result 12 victories, three defeats and five draws in favor of the Naples. Likewise, the streak of the locals is noteworthy, who have been winning seven games in a row at home against Udinese. The last meeting in this tournament between both teams was played in January 2021 and ended with a result of 1-2 for the locals.

Analyzing their position in the classification table of Serie A, we see that, before the dispute of the match, the Naples is ahead of the Udinese with a difference of 30 points. The Naples He arrives at the meeting with 70 points in his locker and occupying the fourth place before the game. For his part, the Udinese it has 40 points and occupies the eleventh position in the classification.