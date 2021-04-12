Napoli: Hirving Lozano will be out for the match against Inter

After being absent for several weeks after an injury suffered against Juventus, the Mexican player, Hirving Lozano, is not going through his best moment, since it has been difficult for him to regain the rhythm and level that he demonstrated before his muscular discomfort.

This Sunday; Despite the fact that Napoli achieved an important victory against Sampdoria, ‘Chucky’ ended with a negative balance. The attacker entered the second half and was booked on his second play.

With this yellow card, the Club Pachuca youth squad will miss one of the most important matches of the season against Inter Milan, due to the accumulation of cards, which will generate controversy in the Italian media.

It should be remembered that during the weeks, some newspapers questioned the level of the Mexican, pointing out his participation in the last game as “useless”, although, they highlighted that he came from an injury.