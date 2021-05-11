Napoli: Hirving Lozano returns to start vs Udinese

The Mexican Hirvign Lozano will return to ownership this Tuesday, when they face the Udinese, in one of the most important games of the season, since they are close to getting their ticket to the Champions League

Lozano, who since his injury, has struggled to start in Gattuso’s eleven, is returning to his best moment in the final stretch. Last weekend, the Mexican entered the exchange and in his first play he managed to score.

The Club Pachuca youth squad has scored 14 goals this season, 10 of them in Serie A, three in the Italian Cup and one in the Europa League, in addition, he has distributed five assists.

Napoli is in fourth position with 70 units, two behind Milan and Atalanta; However, they are only one away from Juventus, who are in fifth place, so they know they are bound to win today, with three games remaining in the league.