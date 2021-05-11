Napoli: Hirving Lozano enters the Top 5 of Mexican scorers in Europe

The Mexican Hirving Lozano managed to score in the Serie A match against Udinese and with this goal, he reached 60 in Europe, becoming the fifth Mexican, tied with Nery Castillo, to reach that figure.

With his goal, Lozano reached 11 goals this season in the league and managed to catch up with retired former Pachuca player Nery Castillo.

With more than 300 goals, Hugo Sánchez left a figure that was quite difficult to beat for another Mexican, however, Lozano is going for the records and the next on his list is former America Raúl Jiménez.

List of Mexican scorers in Europe: – Hugo Sánchez 305 – Javier Hernández 127 – Carlos Vela 89 – Raúl Jiménez 80 – Hirving Lozano 60 – Nery Castillo 60