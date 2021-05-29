Napoli: Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano has a new coach; Luciano Spalletti is presented

Following dismissal as coach of Gennaro Gattuso, Hirving Lozano’s Napoli presented its new technical director this Saturday, May 29, in the figure of the Italian Luciano Spalletti, who will be challenged to return to compete for the Serie A title and return the team to the UEFA Champions League, in addition to winning the Europa League the following season.

Gennaro Gattuso was fired this week due to poor results in the Italian Serie A (First Division) and being out of the Champions League.

The president of the Neapolitan club, Aurelio De Laurentiis, celebrated in a statement the hiring of Spalletti as the team’s new coach as of July 1.

“Welcome Luciano, together we will do a great job,” applauded the sports manager.

The arrival of Spalletti to the Partenopeo club comes after the departure of Gattuso, former coach since December 2019 and with whom this season the team was in fifth position in the table and out of the Champions League.

Gattuso, for his part, has just signed as a Fiorentina coach.

