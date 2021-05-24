Napoli fires Gattuso after being left out of the Champions League

05/23/2021 at 11:53 PM CEST

Aurelio De Laurentiis, president of Naples, made official this Sunday the departure of coach Gennaro Gattuso, a few minutes after the Neapolitan team finished Serie A in fifth place and out of the Champions League.

“Dear ‘Rino’, I am happy to have spent almost two seasons with you. By thanking you for the work you have done, I wish you success wherever you go. A hug also to your wife and your children“De Laurentiis wrote on his official Twitter account.

The Naples president’s message was published less than an hour after Napoli stumbled at home to Verona (1-1) and lost their position in the Champions League to Juventus, who finished fourth.

Gattuso coached Naples since December 2019, when he replaced Carlo Ancelotti. He finished his first campaign in seventh place while this year he qualified fifth.