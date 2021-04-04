Napoli beat Crotone in a goal-packed match

In a match that was more complicated than expected, Napoli was able to prevail against Crotone, bottom of Serie A with a score of 4-3 where the goals were protagonists in the entire commitment.

The first half, despite being dominated by Napoli, Crotone had certain approaches that even allowed them to score.

The first goal of the commitment was the work of Napoli’s captain, Lorenzo Insigne at minute 19, who finished inside the area and with some luck, due to the deflection of the ball in a rival, ended up embedding himself in the bottom of the nets.

Three minutes later Napoli hit again anticipating a match that would count with many goals. Nevertheless, Crotone responded quickly by discounting on the scoreboard at minute 24, after a good half-volley shot from Simy.

Napoli remained incisive and was able to extend the advantage to close the first half with a score of 3-1. A result that seemed to seal the result, but Crotone would know how to complicate it in the second half.

Before all odds, Crotone managed to draw 3-3, but Napoli’s category prevailed once again to seal the final 4-3 and ratify the victory of those led by Gattuso, who does not want to lose track of Milan that today slipped against Sampdoria.

With this victory, Napoli reached 56 points and is placed two points behind Atalanta, who beat Udinese, and four from Milan; with one game less.

Juventus and Napoli will play the match corresponding to date 3 this Wednesday, and in the event that Gattuso’s men achieve victory, they will be in third place alone, one point behind Milan.

Below you can see a compact with the 7 goals left by the electrifying match between Napoli and Crotone.