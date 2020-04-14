Before the state of alarm was decreed in both Spain and Italy, the dispute of the party of Champions League return between Barça and Naples at the Camp Nou it was still standing. In fact, the first measure taken before the suspension was the closing of the stands and it was decided that the match would be played behind closed doors.

Many fans of the Italian team already had acquired entry to witness the game in Barcelona in the visiting area, through the means provided by Naples. For these ‘tiffosi’, the Neapolitan team announced that it would seek solutions to get a refund total money for your tickets.

The deadline to request the re-entry of the ticket price has started today, April 14, and through the official media of the club have announced to their followers that They had already made a request for a refund.

Da oggi i rimborsi dei biglietti per il settore ospiti di Barcellona-Napoli https://t.co/W1Un4mapB8 – Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) April 14, 2020

They have issued a release in which they explained that “they inform their fans that they have made a regular request for reimbursement of tickets for the visiting sector in Barcelona-Naples through the online procedure available in recent days on the club’s official website.” In addition, they have reported that the money will be paid within the next 30 days.

