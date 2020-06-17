Tuesday June 16, 2020

Napoli and Juventus will define the Italian Cup champion starting tomorrow at 3:00 pm in Chile. Cristiano Ronaldo and Dries Mertens are in charge of commanding their squads in search of a new monarch of the traditional competition.

In the most attractive match of the day, Napoli and Juventus will face each other for the Italian Cup final at the Olympic Stadium in Rome. Those from the south come from defeating Inter, while ‘Vecchia Signora’ did the same against Milan.

SUPREMACY OF JUVENTUS

Juventus have been the most outstanding team in Italy for the last nine years. Those from Turin have eight Scudettos in a row and are in the fight for the ninth. In the Italian Cup they have been crowned in four of the last five tournaments, making it clear that they know how to face this type of match.

NAPOLI D.NSIVE SECURITY

Gennaro Gattuso’s side is the team that has received the fewest goals in this competition, with just one target against in four games. Inter was the one who converted him in the last match, but it did not reach him and classified Napoli.

CR7 FACTOR

One of the best players in the world and one of the most efficient strikers in history will play this momentous match, which could make a difference in the definition for the title. Cristiano Ronaldo is an expert in winning trophies and being the protagonist in finals.

