Napoli and Inter distribute the points after drawing one

04/18/2021 at 10:49 PM CEST

The Naples and the Inter tied to one in the meeting held this Sunday in the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. The Naples arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 0-2 victory against the Sampdoria. For his part, Inter he won in his last two matches of the competition against him Cagliari at home and the Sassuolo in their stadium, by 1-0 and 2-1 respectively and accumulated 11 victories in a row in the competition. After the result obtained, the Neapolitan team is fifth at the end of the duel, while the Inter continues as leader of Serie A.

The first half of the match got off to a good start for him Naples, who inaugurated the luminous one by means of an own goal of Samir handanovic in the 36th minute, thus ending the first half with the result of 1-0.

The second half of the confrontation started in a favorable way for the Inter, who put the tables with a bit of Christian eriksen at 55 minutes, thus closing the game with a final score of 1-1.

It was a game with several movements on the benches. The Inter gave entrance to Ivan perisic, Alexis Sanchez Y Roberto Gagliardini for Matteo darmian, Lautaro Martinez Y Christian eriksen and by the Naples it was replaced Dries Mertens, Eljif elmas, Tiemoue Bakayoko Y Elseid hysaj for Victor osimhen, Piotr Zielinski, Fabian Ruiz Y Matteo Politano.

The referee sanctioned seven players with a yellow card, five for the locals and two for the visitors. On the part of the locals the card went to Kalidou koulibaly, Diego Demme, Matteo Politano, Dries Mertens Y Constantinos Manolas and by visitors to Matteo darmian Y Achraf hakimi.

With 75 points, the Inter maintains the leadership of Serie A, with a Champions League place at the end of the duel, while the Naples it was placed in fifth place with 60 points, occupying a place of access to Europa League.

The Naples will face on the following day the Lazio and the Inter will play against him Spezia Calcio.

Data sheetNaples:Samir Handanovic, Milan Skriniar, Alessandro Bastoni, Stefan de Vrij, Matteo Darmian, Christian Eriksen, Marcelo Brozovic, Nicolo Barella, Achraf Hakimi, Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro MartínezInter:Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Kalidou Koulibaly, Constantinos Manolas, Mario Rui, Matteo Politano, Piotr Zielinski, Diego Demme, Fabián Ruiz, Lorenzo Insigne and Víctor OsimhenStadium:Stadio Diego Armando MaradonaGoals:Samir Handanovic (1-0, min. 36) and Christian Eriksen (1-1, min. 55)