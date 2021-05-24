Napoli and Hellas Verona end their league match with a draw (1-1)

05/23/2021 at 10:50 PM CEST

The Naples and the Verona they tied one in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium during their last game in Serie A that took place this Sunday. The Naples He arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after winning the last two matches of the competition. The most recent was against Fiorentina away from home (0-2) and the other in front of Udinese in his fiefdom (5-1) and at the moment he had a streak of three consecutive victories. Regarding the visiting team, the Hellas verona did not pass the tables with a score of 2-2 against the Bologna. After the match, the locals were placed in fourth place in the standings, while the Hellas verona He was in tenth position at the end of the match.

During the first part of the duel none of the players managed to score, so during the first 45 minutes the score did not move from the initial 0-0.

After the break came the goal for him Naples, who took the opportunity to open the scoring with a goal from Amir rrahmani at 60 minutes. He put the tie on Hellas verona with a bit of Davide faraoni at 69 minutes, thus ending the confrontation with a final score of 1-1.

The technician of the Naples, Gennaro Gattuso, gave entry to the field to Matteo Politano, Mario Rui, Dries Mertens Y Andrea Petagna replacing Hirving lozano, Elseid hysaj, Piotr Zielinski Y Tiemoue Bakayoko, while on the part of the Verona, Ivan Juric replaced Iyenoma Destiny Udogie, Alessandro berardi, Kevin Lasagna, Matteo lovato Y Kevin Ruegg for Pawel Dawidowicz, Ivor Pandur, Nikola Kalinic, Federico Ceccherini Y Davide faraoni.

The referee showed seven yellow cards, three for Hirving lozano, Tiemoue Bakayoko Y Elseid hysaj, of the local team and four for Ivan Ilic, Pawel Dawidowicz, Iyenoma Destiny Udogie Y Federico Dimarco, of the visiting team.

After finishing the competition with this tie, the Hellas verona it was placed in 10th place in the leaderboard with 44 points. On the other hand, the Naples with this tie, he stayed in fourth place with 76 points, in a position to qualify for the Champions League, after the game.

Data sheetNaples:Ivor Pandur, Federico Ceccherini, Koray Gunter, Federico Dimarco, Davide Faraoni, Pawel Dawidowicz, Ivan Ilic, Darko Lazovic, Nikola Kalinic, Daniel Bessa and Mattia ZaccagniHellas Verona:Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Constantinos Manolas, Amir Rrahmani, Elseid Hysaj, Hirving Lozano, Piotr Zielinski, Fabián Ruiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko, Lorenzo Insigne and Víctor OsimhenStadium:Diego Armando Maradona StadiumGoals:Amir Rrahmani (1-0, min. 60) and Davide Faraoni (1-1, min. 69)