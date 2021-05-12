Napoli adds three points after passing over Udinese (5-1)

05/11/2021 at 10:46 PM CEST

The Naples signed an outstanding performance after thrashing the Udinese during the match held in the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium this Tuesday, which ended with a score of 5-1. The Naples arrived with the intention of reaping a new victory after achieving a 1-4 victory against Spezia Calcio. On the visitors’ side, the Udinese had to settle for a 1-1 draw against him Bologna. With this result, the Neapolitan set is second, while the Udinese it is twelfth after the end of the match.

Good start to the game for him Naples, who fired the starting gun at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium with a goal from Piotr Zielinski in the 28th minute. Subsequently, the locals again scored through a goal of Fabian Ruiz at 31 minutes that established the 2-0 in favor of Naples. The Udinese team reduced distances thanks to a bit of Stefano okaka just before the final whistle, specifically at 41, ending the first half with the score 2-1.

After the halfway point of the duel, in the second period came the goal for the Neapolitan team, which increased differences with a goal from Hirving lozano in the 56th minute. The local team scored again, increasing the income with a goal from Giovanni di lorenzo in the 66th minute. Naples, who distanced himself through a goal from Lorenzo Insigne in the aftermath, in the 90, thus closing the meeting with a result of 5-1 in the light.

The coaches made all possible changes. On the part of the local team they jumped from the bench Dries Mertens, Eljif elmas, Matteo Politano, Mario Rui Y Diego Demme replacing Victor osimhen, Piotr Zielinski, Hirving lozano, Elseid hysaj Y Tiemoue Bakayoko, while the changes by the visiting team were Fernando Forestieri, Thomas ouwejan, Petar micin, Samir Y Martin Palumbo, which entered through Walace, Rodrigo Becao, Stefano okaka, Marvin zeegelaar Y Jean-Victor Makengo.

The referee showed a yellow card to Udinese (Kevin Bonifazi), while the home team did not see any.

With this brilliant display the Naples it rises to 73 points in Serie A and is placed in second place in the standings, with a place for access to the Champions League. For his part, Udinese remains with 40 points with which he faced this thirty-sixth day.

The next Serie A commitment for him Naples is against the Fiorentina, Meanwhile he Udinese will face the Sampdoria.

Data sheetNaples:Alex Meret, Giovanni Di Lorenzo, Amir Rrahmani, Constantinos Manolas, Elseid Hysaj (Mario Rui, min.84), Hirving Lozano (Matteo Politano, min.76), Piotr Zielinski (Eljif Elmas, min.76), Fabián Ruiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko (Diego Demme, min.84), Lorenzo Insigne and Víctor Osimhen (Dries Mertens, min.71)Udinese:Juan Musso, Kevin Bonifazi, Rodrigo Becao (Thomas Ouwejan, min.54), Jens Stryger Larsen, Nahuel Molina, Jean-Victor Makengo (Martin Palumbo, min.86), Rodrigo De Paul, Walace (Fernando Forestieri, min.54) , Marvin Zeegelaar (Samir, min.76), Stefano Okaka (Petar Micin, min.76) and Roberto PereyraStadium:Diego Armando Maradona StadiumGoals:Piotr Zielinski (1-0, min. 28), Fabián Ruiz (2-0, min. 31), Stefano Okaka (2-1, min. 41), Hirving Lozano (3-1, min. 56), Giovanni Di Lorenzo (4-1, min. 66) and Lorenzo Insigne (5-1, min. 90)