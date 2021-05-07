Napoleon still has someone to write to him

Wikimedia Commons / Wellcome Collection gallery , CC BY-SA ” src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/7K9BFn9oVSMKwXpUICsLjQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTczMA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/sVPCRqDSAUSFWPOy8kRRrg–~B/aD0xMDk1O3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/0f4874b2e5ff2bfc4f2d6976884c0d9e” data-src=”https://s.yimg.com/ny/api/res/1.2/7K9BFn9oVSMKwXpUICsLjQ–/YXBwaWQ9aGlnaGxhbmRlcjt3PTk2MDtoPTczMA–/https://s.yimg.com/uu/api/res/1.2/sVPCRqDSAUSFWPOy8kRRrg–~B/aD0xMDk1O3c9MTQ0MDthcHBpZD15dGFjaHlvbg–/https://media.zenfs.com/es/the_conversation_espa_a/0f4874b2e5ff2bfc4f2d6976884c0d9e”/>

Times are bad for posthumous glories, and Napoleon Bonaparte’s is no exception. Even in France, politicians, journalists and intellectuals who once praised the exploits of the great Corsican, would prefer today, two hundred years after his death, that the event go unnoticed. The times are not there to stir up debates on historical memories, they think prudent, and less a year before the next French presidential elections.

Slavery, machismo and war crimes

The effort to avoid public disputes about the past, however, has not prevented different critical sectors from taking advantage of the current bicentennial to remember that Bonaparte, alleged savior and diffuser of the ideals of the French Revolution, would have been, under the mask of the the hero who left the Old Regime behind, the tyrant who reversed and even abolished many of its conquests.

It is thus insisted that, in 1802, during its Consulate, France re-established slavery in its colonies. Also, that the revolutionary principle of equality between men and women suffered a severe setback with its Civil Code, promulgated in 1804, by which married women were legally incapacitated and resembled minors.

Not to mention the pillage and the numerous war crimes committed by the Napoleonic armies during their campaigns of conquest, from Egypt to Poland and from Spain to Russia.

The spirit of our age

Such invective against the memory of who was until recently considered one of the untouchables in the pantheon of great French heroes should not surprise us. It could be said that they are part of the spirit of our age.

Just a year ago, the Black Lives Matter (BLM) movement, born in 2013 in the United States to protest against the violence suffered by the African-American population, emerged again after the death of George Floyd at the hands of several policemen in Minneapolis, transforming into a global protest.

In its wake, there were assaults in various countries against monuments and memorials consecrated to historical figures accused of having been associated with racism, slavery or discrimination in its multiple manifestations, although they were part of the canon of their respective nations.

Thus were falling, on both sides of the Atlantic, effigies of Washington, Jefferson or Confederate General Andrew Jackson; of Christopher Columbus and of Fray Junípero Serra; King Leopold II of Belgium and Churchill, as well as other lesser-known characters from the colonial past in countries such as Canada, Australia or New Zealand.

In France itself, so zealous to preserve the icons that have helped to redound its image, there were protests against the representations of Voltaire, accused of enriching himself with the slave trade, and against the memory of Jean-Baptiste Colbert, finance minister of Louis XIV, architect, it is true, of modern French industry and finance, but inspirer of the infamous Black Code that governed the practice of slavery in the Gallic Antilles.

President Macron’s speech

Oblivious to such swings in public opinion, President Macron, so often branded a Bonapartist by admirers and detractors, has delivered a measure institutional declaration this very May 5, the day of Napoleon’s death, at the Institute of France. He has done it before the cream of the Gallic Academies, before depositing a crown in Les Invalides, where the ornate tomb of the emperor is located.

It was the first solemn speech made by a sitting president on the character and his controversial legacy since the time of Pompidou, more than half a century ago. Then, a true “patriotic fever” ran through the hexagon coinciding with the bicentennial of the birth of Bonaparte, who was at the time the founder of the institutions that have structured modern France: the prefectures as a form of organization and territorial administration, the Council of State , high schools and large schools, the Legion of Honor as a symbol of a meritocratic system of social advancement open to all classes and individual geniuses …

Napoleon, in short, was erected as the embodiment of grandeur and, at the same time, as a symbol of national unification in a period in which France, agitated by the events of May 68, festering from the still open wounds of the independence of Algeria, hit by an economic crisis that ended the decades of post-war growth and faced with the traumatic end of the de Gaulle government, was plunged into a deep chasm and on the brink of civil confrontation, as so often in its troubled story.

Neither eulogy nor condemnation

They are, in effect, other times. Used to facing controversial issues, from the atrocities committed by French troops in the Algerian war to the alleged complicity of Paris in the Rwandan genocide, the current tenant of the Eliseo has chosen this time for his commemorative dissertation a more prone academic environment, It supposes, to the calm debate and oblivious to the emotional exaltations.

With this, he has tried to distance the figure of Napoleon from both the eulogy and the damnatio memoriae, placing it in its just historical proportions.

In the same line of didactic prudence, during the current year, with the permission of the pandemic, there will be no lack of exhibitions aimed at the general public.

The most attractive, housed in the Parisian Army Museum, will be dedicated to explaining the circumstances of Napoleon’s death on the island of Saint Helena. It will focus on the dissemination of the Urbi et Orbi news, thanks to the incipient information technologies of the time and the efforts of the British and French governments. Their interest was to prevent the death of the hero in exile from being exploited by those nostalgic for the Empire, eager to undermine the restored monarchy in the person of Louis XVIII and to alter the geopolitical order imposed in Europe by the Congress of Vienna in 1815 .

New essays

Finally, to accompany the most notable events of the bicentennial already outlined, new essays have appeared in bookstore windows since the beginning of the year aimed at illuminating partial or little-known aspects, if any, of the Napoleonic epic.

Among the most recommended, not yet translated into Spanish, two stand out.

The first, by Alexander Mikaberidze, a Georgian historian living in the United States, is entitled The Napoleonic Wars. A global story, and it is a laudable attempt to narrate the impact of French imperial expansion under Napoleon beyond European borders and the well-known Egyptian campaign. In its pages we find, for example, the repercussions of the Franco-Russian entente of Tilsit on the eastern borders of the Ottoman Empire, the Caucasus and Persia; with the reverberations of the continental blockade imposed on Great Britain on the distant shores of the Persian Gulf and in the Indian Ocean or with the dramatic effect, better known among us, of the invasion of Spain on the emancipations of Latin America.

The second book, Napoleon, the last Roman, shorter, but equally substantial, is the work of Jacques-Olivier Boudon and deals with the emperor’s obsession with the great heroes of Classical Antiquity, from Alexander the Great to Julius Caesar or Augustus, to who tried to emulate both in their works and in the image that they bequeathed to posterity.

Not in vain, since David, a painter first fond of the revolutionary cause and later a devotee of the imperial epic, knew how to extol that dimension of the character in famous paintings. One is Napoleon crossing the Alps, where he is likened to Hannibal.

Another, The Consecration of Napoleon and the Coronation of Josephine, a monumental oil in which the image of the transmission of imperial power is intended to impress on the viewer’s mind both the legitimacy of the Napoleonic adventure, inscribed in the line of succession that in France it goes back to Clovis and Charlemagne, like the profound break it made with the past.

A figure at the mercy of the ages

It is precisely this double face of Napoleon, at the same time herald and gravedigger of the French Revolution, which makes his life and political career a unique example of a hero not turned to the past, but to the future, in which his figure would have to to be again and again exalted and vilified, according to the spirit of successive generations.

This is how he was seen by the most literary of his admirers, Henry Beyle, known as Stendhal, who, still in the general’s life, published a portrait of his fleeting star with the intention of contradicting those who, like Madame de Stäel, his intimate enemy, were already pleased. in making firewood from the fallen tree.

To Stendhal, in fact, we owe what is perhaps the best summary of Napoleon’s character, his virtues and his defects, summed up in a single sentence: all that he gained with the sword, he did not know how to keep it with the pen.

It is the pen, and not the sword, that makes and breaks the memory of great men and women. Fortunately for Napoleon, despite his growing detractors, he still has someone to write to him. As long as it is, his name will endure.

