Naples summary and goals

04/18/2021 at 10:48 PM CEST

X. Serrano

It was of little use to Naples cut the 11-game winning streak of the Inter. The Partenopeos, who took the initiative in the overall clash, had to settle for a draw that leaves them two points behind fourth place. Eriksen equalized in the second half the initial goal of By Vrij at own door. The ‘nerazzurri’ continue straight towards him ‘Scudetto‘.

NAP

INT

Naples

Meret; Di Lorenzo, Manolas, Koulibaly, Rui; Fabián Ruiz (Bakayoko, 90 ‘), Demme; Politano (Hysaj, 90 ‘), Zielinski (Elmas, 88’), Insigne; Osimhen (Mertens, 74 ‘).

Inter

Handanovic; Skriniar, De Vrij, Bastoni; Hakimi, Barella, Brozovic, Eriksen (Gagliardini, 84 ‘), Darmian (Perisic, 69’); Lukaku and Lautaro (Alexis, 75 ‘).

Goals

1-0 M. 38 De Vrij (pp). 1-1 M. 55 Eriksen.

Referee

Daniele Doveri. TA: Koulibaly (38 ‘), Demme (80’), Politano (87 ‘), Manolas (90’) / Darmian (63 ‘), Hakimi (90’).

Incidents

Match played behind closed doors at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium corresponding to matchday 31 of Serie A.

The set of Gattuso He was also launched, with five victories in the previous six days, and started with much more personality. His was the ball and the initiative to the detriment of a Inter very boxed in. Too much even to go against it. The NaplesBy the way, he debuted a new kit: a black t-shirt with a drawing of a bird in an electric greenish-blue color on the chest and black pants.

But the Parthenopean momentum lacked a fang. Not a dangerous shot fired before the break. Those of ConteInstead, they needed very little to hit the wood twice. Both with set pieces and with Lukaku as a finisher. But fortune turned its back on Inter to hug the Naples, who opened the can in an unlikely action. Handanovic saved a lateral center, but when he went to put the leather on the grass he ran into the foot of a By Vrij that was released. The ball slipped and the 1-0.

The ‘Nerazzurri’ had to improve after the intermission and their reappearance did not disappoint. They advanced lines, much more aggressive in pressure and incisors with leather. Everything pivoted around Lukaku, with Darmian Y Hakimi wreaking havoc for the gangs. Just after a lateral center cleared in false by the back bell, Eriksen he crossed a left foot to the net to equalize the contest.

A tacit truce was then imposed, the result of fatigue and fear of error, a prelude to the final combat. The Naples, in need of victory, he went with everything for the goal while the InterSatisfied with the point, he bolted it. The Parthenopeans caressed the triumph in a shot of Politano to the stick and a penalty of By Vrij condoned by the VAR. In the end, a tie that tastes better than those of Conte.